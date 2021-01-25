PennDOT crews prepare for ice and sleet

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the amount of snow expected to hit the Midstate, PennDOT crews are turning their attention to ice and sleet. Early Monday afternoon, crews began their 12-hour shifts for the next 24 hours.

“Sleet and ice change up everything for us, it’s not a matter of just dumping a bunch of salt on the road,” said Fritzi Schreffler, PennDOT safety press officer.

Some counties are focusing on treating areas that tend to freeze first like ramps, bridges, and overpasses.

“Other counties are hitting their secondary and smaller roads because then they’ll be focusing on the interstates, but we are out pretreating across the area,” Schreffler said.

PennDOT didn’t have to use much of its salt supply during the December winter storm due to warmer weather and says it has enough to go around.

“In some areas, it might be more of an anti-skid which is a mixture of gravel and salt,” Schreffler said.

While most of the storm is expected to happen overnight, PennDOT’s main concern is the morning commute.

“The focus for tomorrow morning will be for people to get up earlier than they normally do would and leave themselves some extra time,” Schreffler said. “If they have the option of working from home, take that option.”