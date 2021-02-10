PennDOT crews prepare for upcoming snowstorm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT crews are getting ready for the storm headed Pennsylvania’s way on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Some counties prepped the roads on Wednesday afternoon, but there is still treatment left over from the last storm at the start of February.

“This isn’t our first rodeo, this year alone, so our crews have been out there. It’s a pretty oiled machine we have right now, they have plenty miles under their belt,” said David Thompson, PennDOT community relations coordinator.

PennDOT is warning that driving conditions could be bad during the morning commute on Thursday.