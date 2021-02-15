PennDOT implements additional roadway restrictions within the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced additional roadway restrictions within Pennsylvania ahead of the incoming winter weather conditions, taking effect at 7 p.m. on Monday evening.

According to PennDOT, trucks and other vehicles will be restricted on certain roadways under Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

Specifically, Tier 1 restrictions are effective immediately along these roadways:

The entire length of Route 22;

The entire length of Route 33;

The entire length of Interstate 70;

The entire length of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Route 11/15 to the New Jersey border;

The entire length of Interstate 81

The entire length of Interstate 83

The entire length of Interstate 84

Interstate 99 from the PA Turnpike to Interstate 80

The entire length of Interstate 180; and

The entire length of Interstate 380.

Tier 1 restrictions do not permit tractors without trailers, motorcycles, school buses, recreational vehicles and other commercial vehicles from traveling on the affected roadways.

“Interstate 80 from the Ohio border to Route 11/15 is under a Tier 3 vehicle restriction,” PennDOT officials said. “No commercial vehicles are permitted [under Tier 3 restrictions] except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.”

Speed limits are also restricted to 45 mph until roads are safe for travel.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.