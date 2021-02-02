PennDOT lifts vehicle restrictions on multiple interstates in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the passage of a winter snowstorm that covered the northeast, PennDOT announced on Tuesday that vehicle restrictions have been lifted on I-83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, I-81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, and I-283 from PA 283 to I-83.

A 45 mph speed restriction remains in place on some major roadways including I-81 in Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Lebanon counties, I-83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties and I-283 in Dauphin County.

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while this restriction is in place.

