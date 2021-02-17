PennDOT places restrictions on Midstate roadways in preparation of storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is planning to place restrictions on Midstate roadways due to the severity of the incoming winter storm.

As of 1 a.m. on Thursday the following roadways will be placed under Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike;

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 161) to Valley Forge (Exit 326);

PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass) from Route 119/Interstate 70 to Route 22/Blairsville;

Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 78;

The entire length of Interstate 83;

The entire length of Interstate 99; and

The entire length of Interstate 283

Under Tier 1 restrictions, Tractors without trailers, Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, Passenger vehicles towing trailers, School buses, motorcycles, and others are not permitted on affected roadways.

At 4 a.m. on Thursday the following roadways will also be placed under Tier 1 restrictions:

Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;

The entire length of Route 33;

PA Turnpike I-76 and I-276 (mainline) in both directions from Valley Forge (Exit 326) to the I-95 connector.

The entire length of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 84;

The entire length of Interstate 84;

The entire length of Interstate 176;

The entire length of Interstate 380; and

PA Turnpike I-476 (Northeastern Extension) from Mid County exit (Exit 20) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible, and if they do need to travel to remember to reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. They also suggest carrying emergency kits with non-perishable food and warm clothes in your vehicle.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.