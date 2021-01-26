PennDOT removes certain vehicle restriction on Interstate 99 in Centre County and Interstate 80

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on interstate 99 in Centre County and Interstate 80 in Clearfield, Centre, and Clinton counties in Pennsylvania.

The lifted vehicle restriction includes:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers, or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches

motorcycles

PennDOT temporarily restricted travel for these vehicles in response to suspected inclement winter weather.

Drivers can check real-time traffic, livecams, and weather conditions anytime through abc27 News.