PennDOT removes certain vehicle restriction on Interstate 99 in Centre County and Interstate 80

Winter Alert

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on interstate 99 in Centre County and Interstate 80 in Clearfield, Centre, and Clinton counties in Pennsylvania.

The lifted vehicle restriction includes:

  • Tractors without trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers, or tank trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
  • School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches
  • motorcycles

PennDOT temporarily restricted travel for these vehicles in response to suspected inclement winter weather.

