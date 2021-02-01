PennDOT: Winter storm prompts additional vehicle restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In response to winter weather conditions throughout the Midstate, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing additional vehicle restrictions beginning Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Effective at 9:00 a.m., vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 76/276/95 (PA Turnpike mainline) from Interstate 81 (Carlisle Interchange, Exit 226) to the New Jersey border

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to Interstate 81

The entire length of Interstate 81 in both directions

The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions

Interstate 283 in both directions

Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Interstate 276 (PA Turnpike mainline) to Interstate 78 (Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56)

Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Interstate 80 (Pocono Interchange, Exit 95) to Interstate 81 (Clarks Summit Interchange, Exit 131)

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

At 9:00 a.m., vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways at Tier 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;

The entire length of Route 33 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to the New Jersey border;

The entire length of Interstate 84 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 380 in both directions; and

Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Interstate 78 (Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56) to Interstate 80 (Pocono Interchange, Exit 95).

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. All school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions