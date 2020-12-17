Pennsylvania road conditions improving following Wednesday’s snowstorm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With most of Wednesday’s snowstorm in the rearview mirror, main roads across central Pennsylvania continue to receive maintenance by snow removal crews.

Main lanes of Interstate 81 and other major roadways have been cleared with snow covering exit ramps and areas off to the side.

Most secondary roads still remain snow-covered making travel difficult in vehicles with no all-wheel-drive and little ground clearance.

Forecasts for this morning revealed areas of Pennsylvania receiving approximately 7 to 10 inches with some sleet finding its way into the mix overnight.

Snow conditions are not ideal for snowballs and snowmen, but perfect for snow angels.