PennDOT begins snow plow preps as strong winter storm approaches the Midstate

With heavy snow expected for tomorrow, the PennDOT crews are taking advantage of the fair weather for a preparation day. Crews attached their plows, filled their gas tanks, performed gear checks, and much more in anticipation of the forecast.

After today’s Prep Day and leading into the evening, the operators will have a chance to rest before the storm.

PennDOT encourages drivers to stay at least six (6) car lengths away from the plows due to their huge blind spots. Do not try to pass them.

Road conditions are much better behind a plow, than in front of it.