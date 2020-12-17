Pocono skiers and snowboarders can embrace the freshly fallen snow starting Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s time for skiers and snowboarders to dust of their gear. Ski resorts across the Pocono Mountains are embracing the freshly fallen snow and frigid temperatures as they gear up for the 2020-2021 season.

Blue Mountain Resort and Jack Frost Mountain opened Friday, while other resorts plan to open this weekend with the following tentative schedule:

Check out what’s new at each resort and what COVID-19 precautions are in place this season. Before heading out, review these best practices from the Ski Well, Be Well initiative.

