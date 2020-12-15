Snowstorm? Pandemic? Top advice is the same, AAA of Central Pa. says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “If you must travel…“

Sound familiar? AAA, advising would-be drivers about how to stay safe during a snowstorm, says that’s no coincidence.

The best thing to do to prevent getting stuck in the snow or having a crash is to make sure you’re staying home,” said Doni Lee Spiegel, public relations manager for AAA Central Penn. “And of course that ties in nicely with the CDC’s recommendation to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID.”

Spiegel said she herself rescheduled an orthodontist appointment for her daughter, which was originally set for Wednesday.

Still, just as public health officials advise against traveling but provide guidance for people who must travel during a pandemic, AAA does the same for people who must venture out during a snowstorm.

Spiegel’s top tips? Go out with at least a half tank of gas and anything you might need if you get stuck somewhere for hours — think warm clothes and medication, for example. Additionally, regarding driving in the snow, AAA says: