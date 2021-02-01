Tractor-trailer crash closes Route 235 in Juniata County

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday evening, PennDOT advised Pa. drivers to expect travel delays after a tractor-trailer crash closed both lanes of Route 235 in Snyder and Juniata Counties.

According to PennDOT, the roadway “between Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County and Route 2023 (Turkey Valley Road) in Susquehanna Township, Juniata County” is closed.

A detour is currently in place as Route 235 is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. abc27 News will continue to update it with the latest information.