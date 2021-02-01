Travel restriction in place as more than 300 plow trucks take clear roadways

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 300 plow trucks are on the move in south-central Pennsylvania early Monday morning. PennDOT saying more rental plows are available if conditions worsen.

Mobile emergency teams are in the Erie area, focusing on Cumberland, Dauphin, and York counties. PennDOT says this is an all hands on deck effort.

The work started at 6 a.m. Sunday morning. The Commonwealth’s tier-one travel restrictions are in place for interstates 78, 81, and 83, including bans on empty tractor-trailers, oversize loads, box trucks, RV’s, trailers, and motorcycles. Commercial vehicles are only allowed in the right lane.

The state has restricted speed on multiple major roadways to 45 miles-per-hour.

The governor is also asking companies to allow telework wherever possible today.