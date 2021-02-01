UPDATE: PennDOT places additional restrictions on Midstate roadways

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has placed additional restrictions on Midstate roadways due to the severity of the ongoing winter storm.

As of Monday afternoon, roadways along interstates 81, 83 and 283 are restricted under Tier 4 of the state’s weather event vehicle restriction plan. Specifically, according to PennDOT, I-83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York Counties; I-81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties; and I-283 from Pa. 283 to I-83 are restricted.

Vehicles prohibited to drive on these roadways under Tier 4 restrictions include all commercial vehicles, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and trailers pulled by passenger vehicles.

PennDOT has also implemented speed limit restrictions on I-83, I-81 and I-283 until conditions improve and restrictions are lifted. Drivers who must travel will see speeds reduced to 45 mph.

“Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow,” a PennDOT statement said.

For the latest report on the winter storm or ongoing winter weather conditions, visit abc27.com/weather.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.