Weis Markets closing early ahead of severe winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple Weis Markets stores will be closing early on Wednesday, Dec. 16 in an effort to ensure the safety of customers and associates during the expected snowstorm.

All stores closing early today will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. Closing times are dependent upon the region and have been posted in stores. The full list of closures is below:

Closing Wednesday, between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m., stores in and around:

Gettysburg

Harrisburg (East and West Shore)

Chambersburg

Shippensburg

Hanover

Lancaster

York

Closing Wednesday, between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., stores in and around:

Northeast PA (Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming counties)

The Poconos and New Jersey

Central PA (Bloomsburg, Danville, Sunbury, Williamsport, State College, Selinsgrove and Lewisburg)

Closing Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., stores in and around: