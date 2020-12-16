Weis Markets closing early ahead of severe winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple Weis Markets stores will be closing early on Wednesday, Dec. 16 in an effort to ensure the safety of customers and associates during the expected snowstorm.
All stores closing early today will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. Closing times are dependent upon the region and have been posted in stores. The full list of closures is below:
Closing Wednesday, between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m., stores in and around:
- Gettysburg
- Harrisburg (East and West Shore)
- Chambersburg
- Shippensburg
- Hanover
- Lancaster
- York
Closing Wednesday, between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., stores in and around:
- Northeast PA (Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming counties)
- The Poconos and New Jersey
- Central PA (Bloomsburg, Danville, Sunbury, Williamsport, State College, Selinsgrove and Lewisburg)
Closing Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., stores in and around:
- Lehigh Valley (Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Pen Argyl and surrounding areas)
- Delaware Valley (stores in Montgomery and Bucks Counties)
- Reading and Berks County
