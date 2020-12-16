What you should know before you go: Winter weather driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf has signed a winter weather emergency proclamation. The proclamation does not restrict travel but PennDOT and the Pa. Turnpike will be implementing speed and travel restrictions.

The governor’s proclamation allows state agencies to use all available resources and personnel to cope with a severe emergency situation. Today, that’s the 8 to 20 inches of snow we are expected to see.

The PennDOT restriction will be taking a tiered approach. Starting at 1 p.m., level one restrictions are in place. This includes speed restrictions of 45 miles per hour for all vehicles and a ban on empty tractor-trailers, tandem trailers, passenger vehicles, towing trailers, RV’s, school buses, motor coaches, and motorcycles.

At 4 p.m., level three goes into effect which prohibits commercial vehicles except loaded, single trailers with chains.

One vehicle we expect to see is plow trucks.

PennDOT workers say they have been hard at work pre-treating roads Wednesday morning. PennDOT also has more than 300 plow trucks that will be available during the storm.

PennDOT says they’ve brought in additional plow drivers from Erie to help in our area since we are expected to see more snow. — Amanda Peterson (@AmandaABC27) December 16, 2020

Officials are also asking drivers to stay behind the plow trucks where conditions are always better. Drivers are also advised to bring an emergency car kit which includes necessities such as non-perishable foods, water, and blankets.