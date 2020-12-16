Winter storm update from ABC27 Meteorologist Dan Tomaso

The winter storm has arrived and the entire Midstate has begun to be blanketed by the snow.
Our team of meteorologists have been tracking this storm for days and helped you get prepared for today. Areas around the Midstate can expect to see two to three inches of snow per hour for the next few hours. Here’s a full timeline of what you can expect for this evening and tomorrow morning:
