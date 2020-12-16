LIVE NOW: Wolf Administration to update the statewide response to significant winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PEMA Director Randy Padfield, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Melissa Batula and State Meteorologist Jeff Jumper will hold live press conference today to discuss the state’s response to the winter storm that is affecting the entire state.

Many areas of the Midstate are beginning to see the heaviest bands of snow, with areas seeing 2-3 inches of snow per hour. Many areas will continue to see these large increases in snow totals throughout 8 PM this evening.

The snow will wrap up early Thursday morning, and many areas are expected to see 14-20 inches of snow in total.

The conference begins at 4:30 PM and we will have the live stream right here on this story.