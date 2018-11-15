Winter Outlook: A winter for winter lovers?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The warmth of the summer bled into the first half of October, only to be undone by colder air for the remainder of the month. Meanwhile, the very wet weather has seen no immediate end.

Could these be signs of things to come this winter?

As always, there are many things to consider, most importantly the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Warmer waters over the northeastern seaboard played a role in delivering record humidity and relentless wet weather this spring and summer. Current trends have kept the coastal waters warm, meaning this area could be favorable for coastal storms.

We have already seen one strong nor'easter this fall, and more could easily follow.

On the opposite U.S. coast, a familiar pattern has returned: the warm blob. Yes, this is a real thing. You may remember it as recently as 2013-2014.

This area of warm water tends to reinforce a ridge of high pressure across the North Atlantic Ocean. This gives a direct pathway of cold air to reach the eastern United States. If the warm blob holds together, this may be a huge driver of colder weather locally.

A strengthening El Nino or warm equatorial Pacific may be just enough to throw some excitement into our winter. An active southern jet stream means southern storms that could tap into the Gulf of Mexico and ride along the East Coast, leading to more precipitation.

We took a look at previous years that had the same general pattern. In the winter of 2004-2005 and 2014-2015, a weak El Nino phase was present in the Pacific. In both years, northern Pacific waters were anomalously warm, especially in 2014-2015. In addition, the summer of 2004 was in the top five wettest on record.

When combining these factors, it appears likely that overall, below-average temperatures will persist into this winter.

So, when you boil it all down, this could be a winter for winter lovers. It will be cold and snowy.

We'll see below-average temperatures, particularly in January and February when we see a chance for some bitter cold spells.

We also expect above average snowfall, about 30 to 40 inches total for the season.

The ABC27 Weather Team 2018-2019 Winter Outlook