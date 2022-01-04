Winter Outlook Update: Cold Air Returning, Does It Last?

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
BestReviews
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Your Local Election HQ
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Consumer
Border Report
Arts and Entertainment
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Jan. 6 panel releases Sean Hannity texts
Top Stories
Midstate finance expert offers tips for the new year
Video
First female sheriff in Cumberland County makes history
Video
New mayor eager to move Steelton forward
Video
Cumberland County welcomes new district attorney with decades of experience
Video
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
UPMC adds new pulmonary and sleep medicine office in Harrisburg
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 18,114 new cases, 169 new deaths as of Jan. 4, 2022
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pa. weekly update: 18,344 average daily cases Dec. 27 to Jan. 2
Beware fake COVID tests online, FTC warns
Can you have two variants at once?
CDC recommends Pfizer booster after 5 months
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Esports
The Big Game
China 2022
Top Stories
Matt Moulson out indefinitely, underwent back surgery at end of 2021
Top Stories
PJ Mustipher to return to Penn State for 2022 season
Omicron complicates Winter Olympics
Video
Bucs coach: Antonio Brown didn’t claim injury before walkoff
Penn State falls flat against Arkansas 24-10 in Outback Bowl, ends 2021 season 7-6
Gallery
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
AARP: Fraud Alert
ACT-SO
Something Good
Finding Hope Together
Winter in Central Pa.
Pennsylvania Farm Show
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Karns Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: ‘Bleed Blue’ Challenge
Video
Top Stories
New Cumberland eyes waterfront transformation, asks for community input
Video
We Salute You: Greg Sipes
Video
We Salute You: Reilly Caba
Video
Granddaughter, terminally ill grandfather graduate together
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Tobacco Free 2022 with the American Lung Association
Video
Top Stories
Member Appreciation Month with Member 1st
Video
Top Stories
National Spaghetti Day
Video
Fitness Tips with Mike Over
Video
“100 Slopes of a Lifetime” by National Geographic
Video
A Higher Level of Planning with WealthKare Investment Center
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Employer Spotlight
abc27 Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Winter Outlook Update: Cold Air Returning, Does It Last?
Weather
by:
Adis Juklo
Posted:
Jan 4, 2022 / 06:40 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 4, 2022 / 06:42 PM EST
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos