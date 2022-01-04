Winter Outlook Update: Cold Air Returning, Does It Last?

(The Hill) - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol said Tuesday it had a series of text messages from Sean Hannity suggesting the Fox News host was aware of plans to contest President Biden’s electoral victory and asked him to voluntarily cooperate with their probe.

The letter to Hannity reviews five communications sent by the conservative commentator among dozens in the committee’s possession, including previously unreleased texts they argue show he "had advance knowledge regarding President Trump’s and his legal team’s planning for January 6th."