PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for portions of the abc27 viewing area in Pennsylvania.

According to the NWS, this includes the counties Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Impacts due to this storm will make traffic very difficult. The time of the warning is from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The rest of the viewing area is under a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Thursday.

You can see the latest abc27 weather forecast by clicking here.

A mixture of snow and sleet looks to develop overnight into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. This initial period of snow and mainly sleet overspreads the entire region by dawn Thursday, followed by a slow transition to freezing rain and eventually plain rain.

The greatest travel impact from this storm will be tomorrow morning when there will still be enough cold air established across the region, according to the abc27 weather team.