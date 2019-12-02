Winter weather driving safety advice from AAA

Monday morning is expected to bring a mix of rain/snow showers and slushy accumulations. Click here for details. Before you head out the door Monday morning we have some driving safety advice from AAA:

Drive slowly. There’s lower traction on the road with slush or snow.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. This will help you stay in control and avoid skids.

Increase your following distance to five or six seconds. More space will provide a longer distance and more time if you need to stop unexpectedly.

Know your brakes. Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

Check your tires. Make sure they’re inflated and have tread.

Keep at least half a tank of gas in your car at all times. Otherwise, condensation could form in your tank — ultimately freezing your fuel lines.

Never warm-up your car in an enclosed garage or any enclosed area. The build-up of carbon monoxide could be deadly.

Finally, don’t use cruise control when driving on ice or snow. Drive regularly and slowly to stay in control.

For more advice from AAA about driving in winter weather