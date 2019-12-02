Winter weather driving safety advice from AAA

Monday morning is expected to bring a mix of rain/snow showers and slushy accumulations. Click here for details. Before you head out the door Monday morning we have some driving safety advice from AAA:
- Drive slowly. There’s lower traction on the road with slush or snow.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly. This will help you stay in control and avoid skids.
- Increase your following distance to five or six seconds. More space will provide a longer distance and more time if you need to stop unexpectedly.
- Know your brakes. Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.
- Check your tires. Make sure they’re inflated and have tread.
- Keep at least half a tank of gas in your car at all times. Otherwise, condensation could form in your tank — ultimately freezing your fuel lines.
- Never warm-up your car in an enclosed garage or any enclosed area. The build-up of carbon monoxide could be deadly.
- Finally, don’t use cruise control when driving on ice or snow. Drive regularly and slowly to stay in control.
