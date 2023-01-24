HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the upcoming winter storm.

PennDOT and PTC also announced that there will be various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.

The following restrictions will be in place on Wednesday, Jan. 25:

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place at 6 a.m. in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan: Interstate 80 from 1-79 to I-180 I-76 (PA Turnpike) from New Stanton to Breezewood The entire length of 1-99

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place at 12 p.m. in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan: I-80 from I-180 to the New Jersey border I-81 from I-78 to the New York border I-84, entire length I-380, entire length I-476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from I-78 to I-81 Clarks Summit

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers Recreational vehicles/motorhomes School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches Motorcycles



PennDOT and PTC are urging motorists to avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, use caution, reduce speeds, and be aware of changing weather conditions.

Plow trucks will also be on the roads and motorists are advised to be extra cautious around them by doing the following:

Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck

Be alert since plow trucks travel slower than traffic

If a plow truck is moving towards you, move as far away from the center of the road as safely possible

Never try to pass or get between several truck plowing side by side

Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots

Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle

Roads are being actively pre-treated where necessary, however, drivers could still encounter icy spots on the roadway. With the freezing temperatures, roads may look wet, but they will most likely be icy.

The agencies advise that drivers be extra cautious when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.