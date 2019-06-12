WeatherNet

Cloudy

Harrisburg/Intl

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
70°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrisburg/Capital

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
68°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Hagerstown

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
69°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

York

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
68°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
0 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Lancaster

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
70°F Thunderstorms
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Annville/Muir Aaf

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
69°F Thunderstorms
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Selinsgrove

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
68°F Thunderstorms
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

York

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
69°F Thunderstorms
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 70°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 66°

Friday

78° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 78° 58°

Saturday

78° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 59°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 66°

Monday

87° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 87° 71°

Tuesday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
1%
73°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
7%
75°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
76°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
77°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
78°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
79°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
79°

80°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
80°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
78°

78°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
78°

77°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
77°

76°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
76°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
75°

73°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
73°

73°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
72°

71°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
71°

71°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

71°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
71°

71°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

