Winter in Central Pa.
Winter activities in Central Pa. — skiing, skating, tubing, and more
Why do we watch a ball drop on New Year's Eve?
Police remind Pennsylvanians of fireworks laws ahead of New Year’s Eve
Video
Where can you recycle your Christmas tree?
Two Midstate cities to celebrate New Year’s Eve differently than in years past
Video
Retailers prepare for rush of post-holiday returns, some deadlines extended
Video
Festive face masks could be the New Year’s party accessory for 2021. Here are our four favorites
Santa makes special visit to family in Carlisle
Video
Middletown chef dishes out free Christmas meals
Video
ICYMI: Five Midstate holiday stories you might have missed
A ‘Charlie Brown’ Christmas tree in Mount Holly Springs brings joy to locals and many more
Video
Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won’t stop him
Dealing with stress and grief during the holidays
The story behind ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’
Video
'Why aren't you married yet?': 1 in 3 dread holiday conversations
Local
Farm Show 2022 to happen as planned, including vaccination clinic and safety measures
One injured after tractor-trailer hit-and-run in Ephrata
$680,000 winning Pa. Lottery Match 6 ticket sold in Lebanon County
5% Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increase goes into effect
Video
School District of Lancaster closed Jan. 3 due to holiday COVID-19 surge
Community
We Salute You: Reilly Caba
Video
Granddaughter, terminally ill grandfather graduate together
UPMC Harrisburg welcomes the first baby of 2022
We Salute You: Angie M. Jeffries
Video
Harrisburg man replaces broken boiler at family’s Shamokin church
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos