A chilly tradition brings icy fun to Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a tradition in Franklin County that never disappoints. The cold weather didn’t stop people from attending IceFest in downtown Chambersburg.

Organizers say it’s a great way to help people fight back against the winter blues and reminded everyone of the beauty of winter.

More than 80 ice sculptures were on display throughout the downtown area and those who are brave enough got the chance to ride on a double-wide ice slide.



“There are 100 sculptures and some are interactive and some are just to look at. They are all down the main street,” volunteer Jackie Fisher said.

This was the 20th year of IceFest in Chambersburg. More than 30 tons of ice was used to help make the three-day event a success.