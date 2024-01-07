(WHTM) — With the first major snowstorm behind us, many people had to deal with the issues that came with it across the Midstate.

The first snow of the season caused crashes throughout the Midstate

“We had three separate tractor-trailers jackknifing in about a mile area,” PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.

Those crashes happened on Interstate 81 North in Franklin County. At one point, the crashes closed all lanes. In Juniata County, a Mifflintown Hose Driver was injured after someone hit a fire truck.

“Otherwise we’re really dealing with minor stuff – people sliding off the roads, spinning out, following too closely,” Schreffler said.

Although the storm may be over, PennDOT was worried about black ice.

“If you start to go into a spin, turn gently into that. Don’t counter-turn. That’s what happens a lot and then people start spinning. Keep your hands firmly on the wheel and try and keep the car straight,” Schreffler said.

Schreffler added that you shouldn’t hit your brakes. PennDOT was also asking to keep a lookout for plows.

“As long as there’s clean up that needs to be done, they will be out there,” Schreffler said.

And there was some cleanup, but for some Midstaters, that is okay.

” (I’m) so happy to see snow. We haven’t seen snow like this in a while so it’s nice to have this weather,” Zach Hare of Harrisburg said.

“It’s exciting it’s overwhelming at times as well as well because it’s snow and we haven’t had it for a while, but it’s needed,” Michael Brooks of Harrisburg said.