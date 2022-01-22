Freezing fun for a good cause in York County

WELLSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people took part in an annual activity in York County on Saturday, Jan 22.

The cold weather provided ideal conditions for the Capital Area Polar Plunge in Wellsville, York County. Supporters were glad to be back in person, including abc27’s Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder, who took the plunge in the cold and icy waters at Gifford Pinchot State Park.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The Freezin’ for a Reason campaign is designed to raise money for the Special Olympics and provides support for the athletes. Organizers say despite the weather and the pandemic, people were committed to making this year’s event a success.

“We did it in waves about 50 to 100 at a time,” Kerry Wevodau from the Captial Area Region of Special Olympics Pennsylvania said. “So they would come down, line up and, jump into the lake. Then, they’d run out and high five river rescue, and come back in and get out. So we did it in waves to help keep people safe.”

This year’s polar plunge raised more than $110,000.