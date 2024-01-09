(WHTM) — During the winter season, you may see long and sometimes thin strands of ice form from roof overhangs and gutters. These are called icicles. But how do icicles form and get their shape?

Icicles usually form when the outdoor air is below freezing, but when sunshine warms or melts snow and ice. The University of Wisconsin says that you may see more icicles form on the south side of your home, rather than the north side.

Icicles form when the sun hits snow or ice, for example on a roof. As the water starts to drip off the roof, the water freezes and forms a frozen drop which is suspended in air. Because the air temperature is at freezing or below it, this drop freezes and the icicle begins to form.

An icicle grows when there is a constant stream of water flowing over it. This stream forms a thin layer of water around the icicles, which is why they are smooth. As the water flows over what is already frozen, the water continues to freeze. Most of the time, actively growing icicles have liquid at the tip.

The icicle stops growing when the water flow stops or decreases.

Sometimes, an icicle grows until the structure that it hangs in cannot support the weight of the ice any longer. Gutters can sometimes break off roofs if the weight of the icicle is too great. Icicles can also cause injuries if they are big enough.

According to Industry Elite Services, icicles can fall on people without them knowing. Some people can even die because of a falling icicle, however it is rare. They also state that icicles are dangerous when the temperatures rise and the sun causes accumulated snow and ice to melt during the day, which can lead to them falling off tall objects.