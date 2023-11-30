DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Thousands of people will be in Harrisburg this week for the 40th annual Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show.

There will be 600 vendors at the Farm Show Complex selling decorations, clothes, gourmet food, toys, and more. Plenty of booths to help you finish your Christmas shopping.

“A lot of local businesses, over 50% of our vendors are, you know, local small crafters from the area,” show manager Jenna Naffin said. “So you’re supporting small businesses while you’re here. But it’s also just a tradition in the region.”

The event runs through Sunday.