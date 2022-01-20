Limited time sweet offerings at The Hershey Story Museum in February

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Guests to the Hershey Story Museum will be able to experience limited-time sweet offerings for the month of February.

The Cheers for Chocolate promotion runs for the entire month and includes a discounted ticket of seven dollars. To receive the discount, visitors will be required to say “cheers” at the admissions desk when they purchase tickets to the museum. Guests will also receive a chocolate sample.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Alongside the Cheers for Chocolate promotion, the museum will also be offering an evening chocolate lab class named Truffles for Couples. Other events happening at the museum include an educational movie about the 100-year history and legacy of Italian Americans in Hershey and other Valentine-themed events.

For more information about all the events happening at the Hershey Story Musem, click here.