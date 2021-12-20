List: What to do for New Year’s Eve in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Roses, strawberries, and Hershey’s Kisses are just some of the objects commonly involved in Central Pennsylvania’s New Year’s celebrations. Here’s how some local cities are celebrating as well as information on other events helping children and adults welcome 2022 to the Midstate.

Community celebrations

Although a recent COVID-19 surge has changed many local municipalities’ plans for celebrating the New Year, many are still holding events on the evening of Dec. 31. Find out what communities near you are doing here:

Dillsburg

What: Pickle drop, food trucks, DJ music, and fireworks (all indoor events, including the Baby Drop, bingo, and bloodmobile, have been canceled)

When: 9 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31

Where: E. Hanover Street

Learn more here

Duncannon

What: Sled drop at midnight, DJ music, snacks

When: 10 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31

Where: Clark’s Ferry Tavern, Duncannon

Learn more here

Harrisburg

What: Strawberry drop and fireworks at midnight, kids activities, live music, beer garden, food, photo booth, and more

When: 10 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31

Where: FNB Field on City Island

Learn more here

Hershey

What: Hershey’s Kiss raising, fireworks, live music, food and drinks, family-friendly activities

When: 9 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31

Where: Chocolatetown Square (intersection of Chocolate and Park Avenues in Hershey)

Learn more here

Mechanicsburg

What: Wrench drop, music with a DJ, glass blowing, food truck

When: Even starts at 9 p.m., wrench drop is at midnight

Where: Washington Fire Company, Mechanicsburg

Learn more here

New Bloomfield

What: Huckleberry drop, music, hot chocolate, hot dogs

When: 10 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31

Where: New Bloomfield Square

Learn more here

Lancaster

What: Fireworks at multiple locations, roaming DJs traveling around the city

When: 9 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: Various locations around Lancaster city

Learn more here

Lebanon

What: Lebanon Bologna Drop, kids activities, music with a DJ

When: Music begins at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, the bologna will be raised at 8 p.m. for an earlier celebration and then it will be dropped at midnight

Where: South Eighth Street between Chestnut and Cumberland streets in Lebanon

Learn more here

Red Lion

What: Cigar raising, fireworks, live music

When: Event starts at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, fireworks are at midnight

Where: 11 E. Broadway, Red Lion

Learn more here

York

York city’s White Rose Drop and Children’s Ballon Drop have both been canceled.

Events for kids

Midnight may be a little late for children (and some adults) to celebrate the New Year, so these family-friendly events offer a chance for kids to celebrate earlier in the day:

Bubble Wrap Stomps at The Hershey Story

What: Make noise and celebrate the new year with bubble wrap stomps with Hershey characters

When: Stomps at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, dance party and final stomp from 8-9 p.m.

Where: The Hershey Story

Learn more here

Duke’s Diamond New Year’s

What: Activities, giveaways, juice box toast, diamond drop

When: Event starts at 3:30 p.m., diamond drop is at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: Dutch Wonderland, Lancaster

Learn more here and here

Fountainblu Happy New Year Skate and Party

What: Rollerskating, DJ, disco ball drop, games

When: Dec. 31 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Where: Fountainblu, New Cumberland

Learn more here

Popcorn Hat Players’ New Year’s Eve Party for Children

What: Countdown to noon featuring this year’s show, “Thumbelina”

When: 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 (doors open at 10 a.m.)

Where: Gamut Theatre, Harrisburg

Learn more here

Noon Year’s Eve parties

Several libraries in the area are holding “Noon Year’s Eve” events with countdowns to noon. They include Trone Memorial Library, Gettysburg Library, Littlestown Library, Harbaugh-Thomas Library, and New Oxford Library in the Adams County Library System and the Manheim Community Library in Lancaster County.

North Museum New Year’s Eve at Noon

What: Fireworks in the planetarium at noon

When: Noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: North Museum of Nature and Science, Lancaster

Learn more here

New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Lykens Valley Children’s Museum

What: Family-friendly event with a ball drop and balloon drop

When: Noon to 2 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: Lykens Valley Children’s Museum, Elizabethville

Learn more here

Other events

Are you ready to party into the new year? Here are some places to celebrate in the Midstate, whether you’re looking for traditional parties or a something a little different:

Arcona New Year’s Eve Crawl

What: Stop by food and drink stations throughout Arcona

When: 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: SpringGate Arcona, Mechanicsburg

Who: 21+

Learn more here

“Last Laughs of 2021” with TMI Improv

What: A series of short improv performances, refreshments

When: Dec. 31 at 9, 10, and 11 p.m.

Where: Gamut Theatre, Harrisburg

Who: Everyone 12 and older

Learn more here

Market Cross Pub & Brewery New Year’s Eve party

What: DJ music, keg drop at midnight, hot dogs and sauerkraut at midnight

When: 9 p.m. Dec 31 to 1 a.m. Jan 1

Where: Market Cross Pub & Brewery, Carlisle

Learn more here

McCleary’s Public House

What: Live music, food and drinks, champagne toast at midnight

When: 9 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: McCleary’s Public House, Marietta

Learn more here

New Year’s Eve Rock ‘N’ Bowl

What: Bowling, champagne toast at midnight

When: 10 p.m. Dec 31 to 1 a.m. Jan 1

Where: Midway Bowl, Carlisle

Learn more here

“Sing in the New Year” at Open Stage

What: Open Stage performers and guests will ring in the new year with showtunes, cocktails, and complimentary snacks as well as a champagne toast at midnight

When: 8 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: The Court Street Cabaret at Open Stage, Harrisburg

Learn more here

Tellus360 New Year’s Eve party

What: Live music and DJ sets at “the biggest New Year’s Eve party in Central PA”

When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1:30 a.m. Jan 1

Where: Tellus360, Lancaster

Who: 21+

Learn more here

You’re a Wizard New Year’s Party

What: Represent your Hogwarts house (costumes are encouraged), dance, and enjoy specialty cocktails

When: 7 p.m. on Dec. 31

Where: Lovedraft’s Brewing Co., Mechanicsburg

Who: 21+

Learn more here

This is an ongoing list and will be updated occasionally through the New Year. Did we miss your favorite New Year’s Eve event? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com to have it added to the list!