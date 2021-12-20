List: What to do for New Year’s Eve in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Roses, strawberries, and Hershey’s Kisses are just some of the objects commonly involved in Central Pennsylvania’s New Year’s celebrations. Here’s how some local cities are celebrating as well as information on other events helping children and adults welcome 2022 to the Midstate.
Community celebrations
Although a recent COVID-19 surge has changed many local municipalities’ plans for celebrating the New Year, many are still holding events on the evening of Dec. 31. Find out what communities near you are doing here:
Dillsburg
What: Pickle drop, food trucks, DJ music, and fireworks (all indoor events, including the Baby Drop, bingo, and bloodmobile, have been canceled)
When: 9 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31
Where: E. Hanover Street
Learn more here
Duncannon
What: Sled drop at midnight, DJ music, snacks
When: 10 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31
Where: Clark’s Ferry Tavern, Duncannon
Learn more here
Harrisburg
What: Strawberry drop and fireworks at midnight, kids activities, live music, beer garden, food, photo booth, and more
When: 10 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31
Where: FNB Field on City Island
Learn more here
Hershey
What: Hershey’s Kiss raising, fireworks, live music, food and drinks, family-friendly activities
When: 9 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31
Where: Chocolatetown Square (intersection of Chocolate and Park Avenues in Hershey)
Learn more here
Mechanicsburg
What: Wrench drop, music with a DJ, glass blowing, food truck
When: Even starts at 9 p.m., wrench drop is at midnight
Where: Washington Fire Company, Mechanicsburg
Learn more here
New Bloomfield
What: Huckleberry drop, music, hot chocolate, hot dogs
When: 10 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31
Where: New Bloomfield Square
Learn more here
Lancaster
What: Fireworks at multiple locations, roaming DJs traveling around the city
When: 9 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: Various locations around Lancaster city
Learn more here
Lebanon
What: Lebanon Bologna Drop, kids activities, music with a DJ
When: Music begins at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, the bologna will be raised at 8 p.m. for an earlier celebration and then it will be dropped at midnight
Where: South Eighth Street between Chestnut and Cumberland streets in Lebanon
Learn more here
Red Lion
What: Cigar raising, fireworks, live music
When: Event starts at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, fireworks are at midnight
Where: 11 E. Broadway, Red Lion
Learn more here
York
York city’s White Rose Drop and Children’s Ballon Drop have both been canceled.
Events for kids
Midnight may be a little late for children (and some adults) to celebrate the New Year, so these family-friendly events offer a chance for kids to celebrate earlier in the day:
Bubble Wrap Stomps at The Hershey Story
What: Make noise and celebrate the new year with bubble wrap stomps with Hershey characters
When: Stomps at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, dance party and final stomp from 8-9 p.m.
Where: The Hershey Story
Learn more here
Duke’s Diamond New Year’s
What: Activities, giveaways, juice box toast, diamond drop
When: Event starts at 3:30 p.m., diamond drop is at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: Dutch Wonderland, Lancaster
Learn more here and here
Fountainblu Happy New Year Skate and Party
What: Rollerskating, DJ, disco ball drop, games
When: Dec. 31 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Where: Fountainblu, New Cumberland
Learn more here
Popcorn Hat Players’ New Year’s Eve Party for Children
What: Countdown to noon featuring this year’s show, “Thumbelina”
When: 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 (doors open at 10 a.m.)
Where: Gamut Theatre, Harrisburg
Learn more here
Noon Year’s Eve parties
Several libraries in the area are holding “Noon Year’s Eve” events with countdowns to noon. They include Trone Memorial Library, Gettysburg Library, Littlestown Library, Harbaugh-Thomas Library, and New Oxford Library in the Adams County Library System and the Manheim Community Library in Lancaster County.
North Museum New Year’s Eve at Noon
What: Fireworks in the planetarium at noon
When: Noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: North Museum of Nature and Science, Lancaster
Learn more here
New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Lykens Valley Children’s Museum
What: Family-friendly event with a ball drop and balloon drop
When: Noon to 2 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: Lykens Valley Children’s Museum, Elizabethville
Learn more here
Other events
Are you ready to party into the new year? Here are some places to celebrate in the Midstate, whether you’re looking for traditional parties or a something a little different:
Arcona New Year’s Eve Crawl
What: Stop by food and drink stations throughout Arcona
When: 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: SpringGate Arcona, Mechanicsburg
Who: 21+
Learn more here
“Last Laughs of 2021” with TMI Improv
What: A series of short improv performances, refreshments
When: Dec. 31 at 9, 10, and 11 p.m.
Where: Gamut Theatre, Harrisburg
Who: Everyone 12 and older
Learn more here
Market Cross Pub & Brewery New Year’s Eve party
What: DJ music, keg drop at midnight, hot dogs and sauerkraut at midnight
When: 9 p.m. Dec 31 to 1 a.m. Jan 1
Where: Market Cross Pub & Brewery, Carlisle
Learn more here
McCleary’s Public House
What: Live music, food and drinks, champagne toast at midnight
When: 9 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: McCleary’s Public House, Marietta
Learn more here
New Year’s Eve Rock ‘N’ Bowl
What: Bowling, champagne toast at midnight
When: 10 p.m. Dec 31 to 1 a.m. Jan 1
Where: Midway Bowl, Carlisle
Learn more here
“Sing in the New Year” at Open Stage
What: Open Stage performers and guests will ring in the new year with showtunes, cocktails, and complimentary snacks as well as a champagne toast at midnight
When: 8 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: The Court Street Cabaret at Open Stage, Harrisburg
Learn more here
Tellus360 New Year’s Eve party
What: Live music and DJ sets at “the biggest New Year’s Eve party in Central PA”
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1:30 a.m. Jan 1
Where: Tellus360, Lancaster
Who: 21+
Learn more here
You’re a Wizard New Year’s Party
What: Represent your Hogwarts house (costumes are encouraged), dance, and enjoy specialty cocktails
When: 7 p.m. on Dec. 31
Where: Lovedraft’s Brewing Co., Mechanicsburg
Who: 21+
Learn more here
This is an ongoing list and will be updated occasionally through the New Year. Did we miss your favorite New Year’s Eve event? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com to have it added to the list!