(WHTM) — Many people will now be getting into the habit of warming up their cars before heading to work or other places. However, this can lead to those people being victims of a crime.

Police agencies said that warming up your car may lead to your car being stolen, as they look for this activity regularly.

Police are asking everyone who is considering warming up their car during cold weather to ensure that car doors are locked while it is warming, and to have a second set of keys on hand.

Police also stated that while this practice may be convenient, it may be illegal depending on when you are parked. If the car is parked on the street, it is illegal to leave it running and unattended, which is according to The Pennsylvania Code. The code states: