(WHTM) – Some Pennsylvania ski/snowboarding mountains have released their opening dates for when people will be able to hit the slopes. abc27 will update this article as more mountains announce their opening dates.

Bear Creek Mountain Resort – Berks County

The opening date has not been announced yet (abc27 will update when information becomes available).

Blue Knob All Seasons Resort – Bedford County

The opening date has not been announced yet (abc27 will update when information becomes available).

Blue Mountain Resort – Carbon County

Blu Mountain will open on Friday, Dec. 15.

Camelback Resort – Monroe County

Camelback Resort will open for its 60th ski season on Friday, Dec. 15.

Elk Mountain – Susquehanna County

Elk Mountain will open on Friday, Dec. 15.

Hidden Valley Resort – Somerset County

The opening date has not been announced yet (abc27 will update when information becomes available).

Jack Frost Big Boulder – Carbon County

Jack Frost Big Boulder will open on Friday, Dec. 15.

Laurel Mountain Ski Resort – Westmoreland County

The opening date has not been announced yet (abc27 will update when information becomes available).

Liberty Mountain Resort – Adams County

The opening date has not been announced yet (abc27 will update when information becomes available).

Montage Mountain – Lackawanna County

Montage Mountain will open on Friday, Dec. 15.

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro – Erie County

The opening date has not been announced yet (abc27 will update when information becomes available).

Roundtop Mountain Resort – York County

The opening date has not been announced yet (abc27 will update when information becomes available).

Seven Springs Mountain Resort – Somerset County

The opening date has not been announced yet (abc27 will update when information becomes available).

Spring Mountain Adventures – Montgomery County

The opening date has not been announced yet (abc27 will update when information becomes available).

Tussey Mountain – Centre County

The opening date has not been announced yet (abc27 will update when information becomes available).

Whitetail Ski Resort – Franklin County