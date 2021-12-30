Police remind Pennsylvanians of fireworks laws ahead of New Year’s Eve

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If you’re planning to welcome the New Year with fireworks, there are some laws police say to keep in mind for a safe celebration. Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older can purchase consumer-grade fireworks, but there are some restrictions on where they can be used.

Consumer-grade (or Class C) fireworks include firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and similar fireworks that contain no more than 50 milligrams of explosive material, the Pennsylvania State Police website explains.

These fireworks cannot be used…

On public or private property without express permission of the property owner

From, within, or toward a motor vehicle

From, within, or toward a building

Within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present

While the person discharging them is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug

PSP warns that local municipalities may also have other ordinances regarding fireworks.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is also reminding Pennsylvanians about firework safety ahead of the holiday and alerting residents that “there may be fines without warning in the event of repeated or situationally driven incidents investigated by the NLCRPD.”

While House Bill 542, signed into law in October 2017, expanded Pennsylvanians’ access to consumer-grade fireworks, display fireworks can still only be used by professionals with a permit from the municipality in which the display will occur.

Some lawmakers and community members are hoping to change the 2017 law, which they say has caused death, destruction, and aggravation.

If you want to see fireworks on New Year’s Eve but don’t want to set them off yourself, here’s a list of New Year’s events happening around the Midstate.