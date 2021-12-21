Salvation Army Harrisburg’s bells are ringing, collecting for those in need

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Salvation Army Harrisburg’s bell ringing is underway in various locations, including Karns in Lemoyne, which partners up with Salvation Army to raise for programs that support those in need.

No matter the size of the donation, all the giving adds up.

“We serve about 2,700 seniors, in addition, more than 4,000 children that’s just in our backyard and a total of about 6,500 individually served partially by the red kettles,” said Anne Deeter Gallaher, advisory board chair.

The bell-ringing continues through Christmas Eve. If you can’t make it out, you can donate by visiting the Salvation Army’s website by clicking here.