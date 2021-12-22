Tallest Santa in Pa. calls Phillipsburg home

PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for a new place to take a Christmas selfie, head to Centre County for the tallest Santa Claus in Pennsylvania.

This Saint Nick has been watching over Phillipsburg since 1962. He’s 37 feet tall with a giant bag of toys and has a toy soldier standing guard. You’ll find Santa and his friends at the Cold Stream Dam.

“Oh, he’s a really big Santa! And you get excited for all the presents and the holiday goodness that comes around this season and it’s just very impressive when you look up and you see how big Santa is in Phillipsburg,”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The larger-than-life Santa was created by a local artist who graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1937 and that’s why he’s 37 feet tall.