PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022-23 ski season is just around the corner, so get ready to hit the lifts at these popular Pennsylvanian ski spots.

Roundtop Mountain Resort

Roundtop Mountain is set to open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Roundtop’s hours of operation are Monday/Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday/Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Roundtop was purchased by Vail Resorts in 2019, so the mountain now uses the Epic Pass (day pass or season pass). Prices for Epic Season Passes are on sale until Dec. 4.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Seven Springs, another Vail-Resorts-owned mountain, is currently set to open its skiing and snowboarding season on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Seven Springs will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday for skiing/snowboarding and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for tubing.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the mountain will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for skiing/snowboarding and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for tubing.

Jack Frost Big Boulder

Celebrate an anniversary season at Jack Frost Big Boulder (JFBB)! The start of this year’s season marks 50 years of operation for Jack Frost and 75 years for Big Boulder. In honor of this milestone, five new lifts and four new trails have been added. Jack Frost will open for the season on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, while Big Boulder will open on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Jack Frost will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends (holiday hours may differ). Big Boulder will operate from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends (holiday hours may differ). JFBB will also feature a schedule of live bands, broadcasted throughout both resorts, over the course of the season. Vail Resorts’ Epic Passes are also used for Jack Frost Big Boulder.

Liberty Mountain Resort

Liberty Mountain Resort will open its skiing and snowboarding season on Friday, Dec. 16. Liberty’s hours will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Liberty Mountain Resort is owned by Vail Resorts and accepts Epic Day Passes as well as Epic Season Passes.

Whitetail Ski Resort

Whitetail Ski Resort will begin its skiing and snowboarding season on Friday, Dec. 16. The mountain will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Additional resorts and mountains will be added as information becomes available