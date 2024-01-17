(WHTM) — All of us at one point or another have used rock salt to de-ice surfaces. But there is a point where rock salt can become ineffective, causing it not to melt snow or ice as it normally would.

How Stuff Works states that salt melts ice by lowering water’s freezing point. This is called freezing point depression and happens when the freezing point of a liquid is lowered, or depressed, by adding a compound to it.

When salt comes in contact with ice, it makes the water more difficult to freeze. The main thing is that there needs to be a tiny bit of water on the road surface to have the freezing point depression work. This is why some trucks pretreat roads using a brine solution, not just regular salt before a major storm.

But rock salt has limits.

How Stuff Works says if the temperature of a road is lower than 15 degrees Fahrenheit, rock salt is deemed ineffective. This is because the solid salt cannot penetrate the structure of the frozen water. Sometimes, Department of Transportation agencies will add sand to the salt, to provide traction for vehicles.

Cargill states that the amount of ice that can be melted per pound of salt decreases with temperature. According to the company when the temperature is around 30 degrees Fahrenheit, one pound of salt can melt 46 pounds of ice. However, when the temperature gets to around 20 degrees, one pound of salt can only melt nine pounds of ice.

Regardless, rock salt is still considered to be one of the most cost-effective ways to remove ice and snow off our streets and sidewalks.