(WHTM) — The first day of winter is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and with winter comes the chance of extreme cold, winds, and snow.

The National Centers for Environmental Information collects data from every county in each state. Below is a list of the highest one-day snowfall totals in the Midstate.

CountyLocationDateSnowfall
Adams GettysburgMarch 29, 194224 inches
Cumberland Pine Grove FurnaceJan 8, 199630 inches
Dauphin Harrisburg International Airport Jan. 23, 201626.4 inches
FranklinThree miles southeast of Greencastle Jan. 24, 201630 inches
JuniataMifflinDec 31, 190418 inches
Lancaster 11 miles north-northeast of ElizabethtownJan. 24, 201627.9 inches
LebanonMyerstownFeb. 12, 198324 inches
MifflinJuniata House March 29, 294231 inches
Perry Newport RiverNov. 7, 195319 inches
YorkYorkMarch 20, 198332 inches

The highest one-day total snowfall in the entire state belongs to Wayne County. It occurred in February 1958 when 41 inches of snow fell in 24 hours.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in the state of Pennsylvania happened in January 1904 in McKean County, where the temperature dipped to -42 degrees Fahrenheit.

We’re heading into yet another La Nina winter, which would make it the third straight or a ‘triple dip’. This has only happened twice in the last 75 years, and when it has…it has led to a colder-than-average December.