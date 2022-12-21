(WHTM) — The first day of winter is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and with winter comes the chance of extreme cold, winds, and snow.
The National Centers for Environmental Information collects data from every county in each state. Below is a list of the highest one-day snowfall totals in the Midstate.
|County
|Location
|Date
|Snowfall
|Adams
|Gettysburg
|March 29, 1942
|24 inches
|Cumberland
|Pine Grove Furnace
|Jan 8, 1996
|30 inches
|Dauphin
|Harrisburg International Airport
|Jan. 23, 2016
|26.4 inches
|Franklin
|Three miles southeast of Greencastle
|Jan. 24, 2016
|30 inches
|Juniata
|Mifflin
|Dec 31, 1904
|18 inches
|Lancaster
|11 miles north-northeast of Elizabethtown
|Jan. 24, 2016
|27.9 inches
|Lebanon
|Myerstown
|Feb. 12, 1983
|24 inches
|Mifflin
|Juniata House
|March 29, 2942
|31 inches
|Perry
|Newport River
|Nov. 7, 1953
|19 inches
|York
|York
|March 20, 1983
|32 inches
The highest one-day total snowfall in the entire state belongs to Wayne County. It occurred in February 1958 when 41 inches of snow fell in 24 hours.
The coldest temperature ever recorded in the state of Pennsylvania happened in January 1904 in McKean County, where the temperature dipped to -42 degrees Fahrenheit.
To see what the abc27 weather team thinks will happen this winter season, click here.
We’re heading into yet another La Nina winter, which would make it the third straight or a ‘triple dip’. This has only happened twice in the last 75 years, and when it has…it has led to a colder-than-average December.