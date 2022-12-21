(WHTM) — The first day of winter is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and with winter comes the chance of extreme cold, winds, and snow.

The National Centers for Environmental Information collects data from every county in each state. Below is a list of the highest one-day snowfall totals in the Midstate.

County Location Date Snowfall Adams Gettysburg March 29, 1942 24 inches Cumberland Pine Grove Furnace Jan 8, 1996 30 inches Dauphin Harrisburg International Airport Jan. 23, 2016 26.4 inches Franklin Three miles southeast of Greencastle Jan. 24, 2016 30 inches Juniata Mifflin Dec 31, 1904 18 inches Lancaster 11 miles north-northeast of Elizabethtown Jan. 24, 2016 27.9 inches Lebanon Myerstown Feb. 12, 1983 24 inches Mifflin Juniata House March 29, 2942 31 inches Perry Newport River Nov. 7, 1953 19 inches York York March 20, 1983 32 inches

The highest one-day total snowfall in the entire state belongs to Wayne County. It occurred in February 1958 when 41 inches of snow fell in 24 hours.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in the state of Pennsylvania happened in January 1904 in McKean County, where the temperature dipped to -42 degrees Fahrenheit.

We’re heading into yet another La Nina winter, which would make it the third straight or a ‘triple dip’. This has only happened twice in the last 75 years, and when it has…it has led to a colder-than-average December.