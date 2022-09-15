WIOV Fall Fest Concert Contest 2022

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
70°
Harrisburg
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Daybreak
Digital Originals
Harrisburg News
Carlisle News
Lancaster News
Lebanon News
York News
abc27 Newsletter Signup
abc27 News Live Stream
Al día con abc27
Consumer
Health
Investigators
National
Automotive
Top Stories
York County man died weeks after vehicle crash
Top Stories
Millersville hosts Ghana trade delegation
LIST: Halloween Parades in the Midstate
LIST: Pumpkin patches around the Midstate
Alleged Pelosi laptop thief allowed to attend Ren. …
Video
Pennsylvania Politics
This Week in Pennsylvania
Your Local Election HQ
Pennsylvania Senate Race
Pennsylvania Governor Race
Candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania
Candidates for U.S. Senate
Candidates for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania
Politics from The Hill
Top Stories
Pa. representative plans alcohol self-exclusion bill
Video
Top Stories
Shapiro leads Mastriano in new poll
Top Stories
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
John Fetterman agrees to Nexstar-hosted debate
Video
Fetterman continues to lead Oz in new poll
PA bill extends expiration for the reduced Pennsylvania …
abc27 Weather
Today’s Forecast
abc27 Weather Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Beyond the Forecast
Weather Wagers
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
River Levels
Weather Experiments with Dan
Local Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia 76ers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Pirates
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Orioles
Top Stories
Central Dauphin volleyball outlasts Cedar Cliff
Video
Top Stories
Harrisburg seniors playing for softball national …
Video
Coach’s Cut: Manheim Central’s Dave Hahn on hot start
Video
‘Golf Fore Kids Sake’ held at Midstate golf club
Video
Full Press Conference: James Franklin previews Auburn
Video
Community
AARP: Fraud Alert
Community Calendar
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Healthy Living
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
PA Lottery Results
Penn State Health Webchats
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
UPMC Webchats
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Pledge of Allegiance: Ian H.
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month: Masa Restaurant
Video
Hometown Hero: Bro2Go and Access Insurance Agency
Video
Karns Meal Deal: Southwestern Chicken Taco Salad
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
Word of Mouth
Vibrant Living
Weather Experiments with Dan
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
AFSCME Member Robert Cress
Video
Top Stories
The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire
Video
Top Stories
UPMC: Prostate Specific Antigen Testing
Video
Studio Session: Dani Peace
Video
Project Penny Heaven
Video
Author Spotlight: Sherry Knowlton
Video
About Us
abc27 TV Schedule
abc27 News Live Stream
abc27 Newsletters
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs Near Me – Jobs at abc27
Submit A News Tip
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 Rescan
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
PR Newswire
Press Releases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
abc27 Job Fair
Jobs Near Me
Employer Spotlight
Search
Please enter a search term.
WIOV Fall Fest Concert Contest 2022