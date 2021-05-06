Women’s Health Chat

May is women’s health month a reminder for women and girls to make their health a priority, Thursday, May 13th at 10am, watch a special edition of abc27’s, Good Day PA. Learn about advances in Maternal fetal medicine, Mental health, Minimally invasive gynecological surgery, and more.

Plus, have your questions answered in a live web chat with women’s health specialists

from UPMC.

To help celebrate and educate women about important health topics, today we have several health specialists with us, several from UPMC Magee-Womens, to talk about common health issues that can affect women throughout the many stages in a women’s life, such as cancer, endometriosis, urinary problems, and complications with pregnancy.

Meet the Doctors Sunil Patel, MD

Director of fetal echocardiography and director of the adult congenital heart disease program at UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, Dr. Sunil Patel joined UPMC Pinnacle in 2015. He is board certified in general pediatrics. Dr. Patel is a graduate of the pediatric cardiology fellowship program at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He completed his residency in pediatric medicine at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Cynthia L. Anderson, MD

Cynthia Anderson, MD, is a maternal and fetal medicine physician and is certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal and Fetal Medicine by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, as well as Family Medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. She received her medical degree from MCP Hahnemann University School of Medicine and completed her residencies at Family Practice, University of Wisconsin in Family Practice and University of Texas-Southwestern in Obstetrics-Gynecology, followed by her fellowships in Obstetrics at Brackenridge Hospital and Maternal Fetal Medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Dr. Anderson is a trained soprano in classical opera, has an undergraduate degree in voice performance, and has performed on three continents. She is also a US licensed soccer coach and travels for both pleasure and to teach obstetrical emergency management. She lives locally with her family in the same house her great-grandfather built on their family farm over 100 years ago.

