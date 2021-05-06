Women’s Health Chat

May is women’s health month a reminder for women and girls to make their health a priority, Thursday, May 13th at 10am, watch a special edition of abc27’s, Good Day PA. Learn about advances in Maternal fetal medicine, Mental health, Minimally invasive gynecological surgery, and more.
To help celebrate and educate women about important health topics, today we have several health specialists with us, several from UPMC Magee-Womens, to talk about common health issues that can affect women throughout the many stages in a women’s life, such as cancer, endometriosis, urinary problems, and complications with pregnancy.
Sunil Patel, MD
Director of fetal echocardiography and director of the adult congenital heart disease program at UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, Dr. Sunil Patel joined UPMC Pinnacle in 2015. He is board certified in general pediatrics. Dr. Patel is a graduate of the pediatric cardiology fellowship program at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He completed his residency in pediatric medicine at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Cynthia L. Anderson, MD
Cynthia Anderson, MD, is a maternal and fetal medicine physician and is certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal and Fetal Medicine by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, as well as Family Medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. She received her medical degree from MCP Hahnemann University School of Medicine and completed her residencies at Family Practice, University of Wisconsin in Family Practice and University of Texas-Southwestern in Obstetrics-Gynecology, followed by her fellowships in Obstetrics at Brackenridge Hospital and Maternal Fetal Medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Dr. Anderson is a trained soprano in classical opera, has an undergraduate degree in voice performance, and has performed on three continents. She is also a US licensed soccer coach and travels for both pleasure and to teach obstetrical emergency management. She lives locally with her family in the same house her great-grandfather built on their family farm over 100 years ago.
Gerald Harkins, MD
Gerald Harkins, MD, is a minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon and is certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is the Medical Director for Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at UPMC in Central Pa. He received his medical degree from Penn State University and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Madigan Army Medical Center.
Dr. Harkins has over 20 years’ experience in caring for patients with endometriosis and complex gynecologic surgery and specializes in complete excisional surgery for patients with endometriosis. His clinical interests include minimally invasive surgical techniques for management of fibroids, uterine polyps, and malformations such as uterine septum and tubal anomalies, and fertility-preserving surgery in the management of fibroids and severe endometriosis.
He has published numerous articles on surgery and endometriosis patient care and is a recognized speaker for minimally invasive gynecologic surgery-based care of complex gyn patients. He is a member of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Society of Gynecologic Surgeons, and Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) Medical Honor Society.
Sharon Ann-Romano Fitzgerald, MD
Dr. Fitzgerald completed her fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. She earned her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine and completed her residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City.
Board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and board-eligible in gynecologic oncology, Dr. Fitzgerald was a major in the U.S. Army. Most recently, she was a chief of gynecologic oncology at Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Bragg, NC.
A mother of two, Dr. Fitzgerald enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, rock climbing, fishing, rowing, and running, in her spare time.