3 awesome foods to try at the York Fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27’s Aimee Lewis went on a mission to find the most unique foods at the York Fair this year.

She narrowed it down to three, all of them new this year.

Coming in third, at the Sweet Adventures ice cream truck, the Birthday Cake Bubble Waffle Sundae. It’s a bubble waffle topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup, a cupcake and, of course, a candle on top.

This is Mac and Tots’ first year at the fair, and their taco tots taste as good as they look. You can get your macs or tots topped with bacon and cheese among other things, and there’s a variety of sauces to choose from.

Head over to Bubba’s Bacon for the number one pick: unicorn bacon. It’s bacon sliced extra thick, cooked crispy, dipped in white chocolate that’s dyed purple, then topped with a pink fluff and Fruity Pebbles.

