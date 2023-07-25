YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – abc27 took to the York State Fair Tuesday to highlight multiple areas of the annual event.

York State Fair Spokesperson Montgomery Stambaugh tells abc27 Tuesday marks $2 Tuesday at the fair. That means $2 entry, $2 rides, and $2 food specials at certain vendors.

There are tons to see and do for all ages at the fair, with over 50 rides, it marks the York State Fair’s largest midway to date.

Stambaugh said fair hours are as follows:

Monday – Thursday

Open at Noon

Gates close for entry at 9 pm

Gate 6 will stay open for vehicles until 10 pm

Gate 7 will stay open for pedestrians until 10 pm

Friday – Sunday

Open at 11 am

Gates close for entry at 10 pm

Gate 6 will stay open for vehicles until 11 pm

Gate 7 will stay open for pedestrians until 11 pm

Stambaugh also said parking is $10 and to keep an eye on the different entry gates.

Entrance Gates – General Admission

Driving – Gates 4, 6, 9

Walking – Gates 1, 3, 7

The fair runs until July 30. For more information and to see more deal days head to the fair’s website by clicking HERE.