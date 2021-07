YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — I’ve had better ideas than this one. Mike Manning of IndependAXE asked me if I had ever thrown an axe (no) and if I’d like to learn (yes). I said let’s do it on live TV. He asked if I would like to practice first, and I said no, if I’m going to do this, let’s go all in and learn live. It was too late to think better of that once we were on TV.

I have to say: For a first-timer, I didn’t completely embarrass myself.