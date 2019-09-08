Families enjoy day two of 254th York Fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Day two of the 254th York Fair was a hit.

Families had fun inside the Agriculture Education Center.

Kids learned about and pet different animals. They did arts and crafts and had a blast in animal-themed photo booths.

The 4-H Farm Animal Learning Center was busy too.

“I wanted my grandchildren to experience the whole fair life, the animals, all the rides,” said Veronica Branch, who was at the fair with her two granddaughters.

The fun goes until the 15th.

ABC27 will be at the fair every day and night.

Good Day PA will be broadcasting live from the Agriculture Center on September 11 and 13 at 10 a.m.