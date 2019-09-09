Happening Monday at the York Fair

Monday is Weis Market Day at the York Fair. There is free admission for up to 4 people with a Weis Card and a Deggeller Attraction Wristband is $20.

The big musical act of the day performing at the York Fair Grandstand is Bethel Music at 7:30pm. Bethel Music is an American music label and worship ministry from Redding, California who is pursuing the presence of God through music.

Also at the fairr is MAX POWER & NITRO sponsored by ABC 27 News & Cricket Wireless. The 9-foot towering robot and his monster truck

are at the fair all 10 days. You can find him roving around the grounds, if you see him, you’re welcome to stop and get a picture!

In addition to the food and rides some fairground favorites back this year are the Agriculture Center, Racing Pigs and Dogs and the Wild Wheels Thrill Show.

The York Fair continues through Sunday. It opens at noon Monday-Thursday and at 11:00 am Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to the York Fair website, prices are:

Adults (over 18) – $8

Children/Teens (6-18) and College Students with ID- $4

Children (5 and under)- FREE

Fair-Long Pass (1 person inc. parking) -$75

Parking: $7

For more details about the York Fair including show times, tickets and prices click here.