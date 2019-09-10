Happening Tuesday at the York Fair

It’s Senior Citizen Day at the York Fair. Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery, seniors will be admitted free from noon to 4 p.m. when they show their Medicare card.
There are some York Fair fun facts that you might not know. Heres a link to the website for more. https://yorkfair.org/our-history/
The agriculture center it’s now bigger than ever in the Mid-Atlantic Industrial Memorial Hall West! At the ag center, you can check out the Story Barn, Corn Box Fun, Milking Cow, Photo Booth, Coloring Wall, Scavenger Hunt, 4-H Farm Animal Learning Center, and Duck Slide which is a crowd favorite.
The York Fair announced the name will be changed to the York State Fair. More on this new name at https://yorkfair.org
There are 10 new food vendors at the fair this year.
- Asian Grill & Rice
- Boba Bee
- Ellie’s Enterprises
- Nacho Depot
- Red’s Smokehouse
- Schatzi’s Brats
- Sweet Adventure
- Totally Nutz
- Ultimate Stromboli
- You are the Hamster
The York Fair continues through Sunday. It opens at noon Monday-Thursday and at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
According to the York Fair website, prices are:
- Adults (over 18) – $8
- Children/Teens (6-18) and College Students with ID- $4
- Children (5 and under)- FREE
- Fair-Long Pass (1 person inc. parking) -$75
- Parking: $7
Performing tonight at 7 p.m. is Tesla featuring Jackyl & special guest Kix.
For more details about the York Fair showtimes and Grandstand show tickets and prices, click here.