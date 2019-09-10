Happening Tuesday at the York Fair

It’s Senior Citizen Day at the York Fair. Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery, seniors will be admitted free from noon to 4 p.m. when they show their Medicare card.

There are some York Fair fun facts that you might not know. Heres a link to the website for more. https://yorkfair.org/our-history/

The agriculture center it’s now bigger than ever in the Mid-Atlantic Industrial Memorial Hall West! At the ag center, you can check out the Story Barn, Corn Box Fun, Milking Cow, Photo Booth, Coloring Wall, Scavenger Hunt, 4-H Farm Animal Learning Center, and Duck Slide which is a crowd favorite.

The York Fair announced the name will be changed to the York State Fair. More on this new name at https://yorkfair.org

There are 10 new food vendors at the fair this year.

Asian Grill & Rice

Boba Bee

Ellie’s Enterprises

Nacho Depot

Red’s Smokehouse

Schatzi’s Brats

Sweet Adventure

Totally Nutz

Ultimate Stromboli

You are the Hamster

The York Fair continues through Sunday. It opens at noon Monday-Thursday and at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to the York Fair website, prices are:

Adults (over 18) – $8

Children/Teens (6-18) and College Students with ID- $4

Children (5 and under)- FREE

Fair-Long Pass (1 person inc. parking) -$75

Parking: $7

Performing tonight at 7 p.m. is Tesla featuring Jackyl & special guest Kix.

For more details about the York Fair showtimes and Grandstand show tickets and prices, click here.