YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– At the York State Fair you can have fun, but you can also have your heart warmed by some of the personal stories there.

At “Heroes Hall” there are folks the people and dogs are called cover six canines; the dogs help people. And other people help the people who help the dogs.

“I did these quilts for my mother this year,” Samantha Hughes said.

Handmade right here in York by Hughes. Her mother?

“Her name was Sandra Andrews, and she was a nurse for 50 years,” Hughes said. “She passed away back in January, and she started by getting material for some of these quilts. And I decided I was going to finish them up for her in her memory.”

The quilts have images of first responders and veterans. Mike Cutright is one in real life.

“I am, I am,” Cutright said.

And sitting next to him?

“This is Layla Benita, and she is a seven-month-old yellow lab,” Cutright said.

And they are a team.

“I’ve had some issues, and she has day by day helped me through them,” Cutright said. “Physical mobility, and I have some mental stuff too, so it’s a little bit of both.”

“A lot of our vets have PTSD, anxiety,” President of Cover Six Canines Ed Kohr said. “We’re an organization that trains service dogs for veterans and first responders. We have certified 22 canines and handlers. 21 of them are veterans. one was a nurse, a first responder.”

Paula Rodriguez is in training with Sasha there.

“She’s my baby,” Rodriguez said.

She used to be a firefighter.

“I used to not want to really go out anywhere because my anxiety would get really bad when I’d go anywhere. and she helps calm me down,” Rodriguez said.

So does being here with Sasha.

“That’s my comfort zone, working with kids,” Rodriguez said.

Oh, and remember Samantha Hughes? She first learned about all this when she and her husband Joseph, an army veteran, walked by the booth at last year’s fair. They filled out a form.

“And two days after that they called us,” Hughes said. “Someone had donated a litter of German Shepherd pups, so we were lucky enough to get one of the German Shepherd pups.”

So, Hughes raffles off the quilts she made to raise money so more folks can get service dogs like Sasha and Leila.

And Hughes’ mother?

“I think she’s looking down on here and proud that I was able to finish what she started,” Hughes said.