Jason Aldean to come to York State Fair in July

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Jason Aldean is set to perform at the 2022 York State Fair on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on July 31 at 8 p.m.

Aldean has been headlining the industry for over 15 years, including being a three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year. His singles have made way through many trends and genres including hard rock (“Hicktown”), hip-hop (“Dirt Road Anthem”) and R&B (“Burnin It Down”). Aldean prides himself in making modern albums with an old-school feel.

His ninth studio album, titled “9,” jumped straight to the top of the Billboards Country Albums charts. Aldean’s past tours have led to sold-out crowds to make him a favorite across the country.

Aldean will be joined by special guests Gabby Barrett and John Morgan for Adlean’s Rock n Roll Cowboy Tour for the concert.

Opening for Aldean will be John Morgan. Morgan crossed paths with two bandmates of Aldean, leading to Morgan getting signed to his label Night Train Records. Aldean also utilized songs written by Morgan, including Aldean’s massive hit with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Gabby Barrett is a multi-platinum artist known for her country hit “I Hope,” which topped the charts for over 27 weeks, making it the first debut single by a solo female artist to top Country radio charts in five years. She’s also the youngest with a number one debut in over 20 years. Barrett won the American Country Music Awards’ New Artist of the Year and also earned awards from Billboard.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 18 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $55.50 to $85,50, which will be available at this link.

The York State Fair will open at 11 a.m. on July 22, and run through July 31.

Other acts coming to the Grandstand include Sam Hunt, For King & Country, Steve Miller Band and more.